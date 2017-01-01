Gay Parent Magazine items

Thinking of becoming a parent? Looking to expand your family through foster care, adoption or reproductive technology? Want to find an LGBT friendly private school or camp for your child? How did other LGBTs become parents or deal with issues with their child? Gay Parent Magazine (GPM) can help you answer questions about same sex and gay parenting.

GPM is an award winning bound newsprint magazine featuring personal stories of LGBT parents from across the country and around the world - we take you into their homes. Parents speak candidly about their experiences with international and domestic adoption, foster care, donor insemination, using a surrogate, parenting with an ex, coming out after being in a straight marriage and what it is like to raise their children in their part of the world. In addition to nationally distributed bi-monthly GPM, we also publish Gay Parent Magazine - New York (GPM-NY) annually each May. GPM - NY is distributed and focuses on LGBT families in the NY tri-state (NY, NJ and CT) area.



GPM and GPM-NY are resources for gay-friendly private day and boarding schools , day and sleepaway camps , and gay-friendly family vacation ideas. Find in GPM family building sources, reproductive technology , adoption and foster care agencies as well as book reviews, news, activities, and events pertaining to LGBT parents and their children.

Explore our web site and view sample articles, GPM's LGBT-friendly advertisers, advertising rate information , and support groups. Also, purchase a subscription , back issue or digital downloads . Get your fingers inky with the newsprint paper version of Gay Parent Magazine or read it electronically on your desktop or mobile device.